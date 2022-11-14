Ertz reportedly suffered a season-ending knee injury Sunday against the Rams, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
It was initially reported that Ertz had avoided a season-ending injury and would be sidelined for multiple weeks, but it appears an MRI on Monday revealed significant damage to his knee. The veteran tight end is thus in line to end the 2022 campaign with 47 receptions on 69 targets for 406 yards and four scores. In his absence, Trey McBride will likely operate as the starter, but Stephen Anderson could also see an increased offensive role moving forward.
