Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury confirmed Wednesday that Ertz (knee) is scheduled for surgery and will miss the remainder of the 2022 season, Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com reports.

A second opinion apparently confirmed that Ertz won't be able to play again this season. Rookie Trey McBride took on a three-down role following Ertz's departure from the Cardinals' Week 10 win over the Rams, but Arizona could also look to get Stephen Anderson involved down the stretch. Ertz is under contract through 2024, with $4 million of his 2023 salary fully guaranteed and another $3 million guaranteed for injury, per Spotrac.com.