Ertz caught five of eight targets for 40 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 31-21 loss to the Seahawks.

The tight end caught a six-yard strike from Kyler Murray with less than four minutes left in the fourth quarter to bring the Cardinals within a field goal, but the Arizona defense couldn't stop Seattle from answering back. Ertz has found the end zone in back-to-back games, giving him four TDs on the season, and he'll look to extend that streak in Week 10 against a Rams defense that just gave up a game-winning score to Buccaneers rookie TE Cade Otton.