Ertz plans to get a second opinion on the knee injury that he suffered Sunday against the Rams, Josh Weinfuss of ESPN reports.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported that the tight end's knee injury is believed to be a season-ending issue, with Weinfuss confirming that Ertz is out indefinitely. For his part, Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury noted that the team expects to have a more clear picture regarding Ertz's status later Monday or Tuesday. In Ertz's looming absence, Trey McBride and Stephen Anderson are in line to see added opportunities in Arizona's passing game in the coming weeks.