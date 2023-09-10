Ertz (knee) is expected to suit up for Sunday's regular-season opener at Washington, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Ertz is officially listed as questionable for Week 1 due to recovery from a torn left ACL, but it looks like the veteran tight end will be available for Arizona. Assuming Ertz is indeed left off the Cardinals' inactives list ahead of Sunday's 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff, he will be in line to share a workload with second-year pro Trey McBride. Top wideout Marquise Brown (hamstring) is also expected to play Week 1.