Ertz caught six of 10 passes for only 21 yards in Sunday's 20-16 loss to the Commanders.

The veteran tight end's numbers summed up the tepid performance of the Arizona offense as a whole, as Ertz led the team in catches but saw his longest gain go for only six yards. Trey McBride caught two passes for 23 yards, and the younger TE could cut into Ertz's production as the season wears on -- assuming Ertz doesn't get traded as part of the team's rebuilding efforts. He'll take on a familiar foe in Week 2 as the Cardinals host the Giants, a team Ertz has an active five-game TD streak against dating back to his days with the Eagles, although the last time he faced them was in 2019.