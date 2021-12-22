Ertz (hamstring) practiced in a limited capacity Wednesday, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.
This marks the third practice report in a row dating back to last week in which the Cardinals have listed Ertz as limited due to a hamstring issue. He wasn't worse for wear this past Sunday at Detroit, gathering in six off 11 targets for 74 yards. Thursday's report will relay whether he heads into Saturday's game versus the Colts with an injury designation.
