Coach Kliff Kingsbury called Ertz (calf) "day-to-day" on Monday, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.
Ertz has been tending to a calf injury for the past month, missing practice in the meantime. The Cardinals don't have to post an injury report until Wednesday for Sunday's season opener against the Chiefs, but Kingsbury's comment seem to indicate Ertz will be limited, at best, this week. Next up for reps at tight end for Arizona is rookie second-round pick Trey McBride.
