Ertz (knee) was limited at Thursday's practice, Bo Brack of GoPHNX.com reports.

Ertz continues to work his way back from the ACL and MCL damage that ended his 2022 campaign in Week 10, operating with a cap on his reps during the first two official sessions of Week 1 prep. It's unclear if he'll need to log a full practice in order to be available Sunday at Washington, but Friday's injury report could be telling for his availability in the season opener. If Ertz is limited or sidelined, Trey McBride would be the Cardinals' unquestioned No. 1 tight end, with Geoff Swaim and undrafted rookie Elijah Higgins acting as the team's other options at the position.