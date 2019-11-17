Play

Kerr (ankle) is active for Sunday's game against the 49ers, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

Kerr logged limited practices Thursday and Friday, and he's able to suit up for a seventh straight game. The 29-year-old nose tackle isn't fantasy owners' concern, as Kerr only has seven tackles this year.

