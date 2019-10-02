Play

Kerr signed with the Cardinals on Wednesday.

Kerr was cut by the Broncos in August after two years with the organization. He'll return to a familiar situation in Arizona, as Cardinals' defensive coordinator Vance Joseph was his head coach for both seasons in Denver. Kerr's depth was necessary on the Cardinals' offensive front with Zach Allen dealing with a stinger, but he likely won't be afforded a large workload if Allen gets healthy before Sunday's game versus the Bengals.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories