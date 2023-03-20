The Cardinals and Pascal agreed to terms Monday on a two-year contract, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.
Pascal's production dropped in his inaugural season with the Eagles' star-studded offense in 2022, as he logged just 15 catches for 150 yards and one touchdown, all career-low marks. It's possible he earns increased work in Arizona, especially if the team ends up parting ways with DeAndre Hopkins (knee) this offseason. Even then, though, all of Marquise Brown, Rondale Moore (groin) and Greg Dortch would seem clearly above Pascal on the depth chart.
