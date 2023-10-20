Pascal (neck) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game in Seattle, Zach Gershman of the Cardinals' official site reports.

Pascal followed coach Jonathan Gannon from Philadelphia to Arizona in the offseason, but he's seen sparse usage in the Cardinals offense, getting at least 25 percent of the offensive snaps in two of six games. His output (4-19-0 on eight targets) thus isn't much of a surprise, and Pascal now may in danger of missing his first contest of the campaign after failing to practice in any capacity this week.