Pascal went without a target while playing two of the Cardinals' 71 snaps on offense in Sunday's 30-18 loss to the Seahawks.
Pascal has been active in all 13 of the Cardinals' games thus far, but he's been deployed primarily on special teams. The 29-year-old receiver has yet to draw a target across his 53 snaps on offense this season.
