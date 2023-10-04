Pascal caught three of his four targets for 10 yards in Sunday's 35-16 loss to the 49ers.

Pascal played just 21 of Arizona's 71 offensive snaps Sunday, but his four targets in the contest were his most in a game so far this season. Despite the increased opportunity, the veteran wideout was unable to do have much of an impact. Pascal will likely remain extremely difficult to trust for fantasy purposes going forward barring injuries in the Cardinals' receiving corps. The Cardinals will host the Bengals in Week 5.