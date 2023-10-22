Pascal (neck) has been deemed inactive ahead of Sunday's game against the Seahawks.

Pascal will miss his first game of the season after picking up a neck injury, which left him sidelined for all three practices leading into this Week 7 contest. The 28-year-old's next opportunity to suit up will arrive Sunday, Oct. 29 against Baltimore. In Pascal's absence, expect Greg Dortch to step into a bigger role behind the Cardinals' starting receiver trio of Marquise Brown, Michael Wilson and Rondale Moore.