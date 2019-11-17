Play

Zenner (coach's decision) won't play in Sunday's showdown with the 49ers, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

Zenner played just 13 special teams snaps in last weeks win over Tampa Bay, and as evidenced by this news, has become expendable on the roster. The Cardinals will roll with only Kenyan Drake and David Johnson as their running backs for the game.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories