Cardinals' Zach Zenner: Plays only special teams Week 10
Zenner played 13 special teams snaps during Sunday's 30-27 defeat at Tampa Bay.
In David Johnson's return to action, he split the work out of the backfield with Kenyan Drake, with the latter producing 41 yards from scrimmage to the former's 10. Meanwhile, Zenner didn't get involved in the offense at all, even with Chase Edmonds (hamstring) sidelined. The Cardinals haven't indicated when Edmonds will get back to full health, but Zenner doesn't appear to a part of the offensive game plan in the current setup at running back.
