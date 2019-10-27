Zenner will be Chase Edmonds' backup Sunday in New Orleans, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

Zenner was among two running backs signed this week to provide depth to the Cardinals' backfield. With Alfred Morris joining David Johnson (ankle) on the inactive list Sunday, Zenner is the only other RB available to the offense behind starter Chase Edmonds. For his career, Zenner has averaged 3.9 yards per carry while hauling in 28 of 39 targets in 37 appearances.