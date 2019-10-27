Cardinals' Zach Zenner: Serving as Edmonds' backup
Zenner will be Chase Edmonds' backup Sunday in New Orleans, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.
Zenner was among two running backs signed this week to provide depth to the Cardinals' backfield. With Alfred Morris joining David Johnson (ankle) on the inactive list Sunday, Zenner is the only other RB available to the offense behind starter Chase Edmonds. For his career, Zenner has averaged 3.9 yards per carry while hauling in 28 of 39 targets in 37 appearances.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Quarterbacks
Quarterback was supposed to be easy for Fantasy. Not so much these days. Get help with those...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Wide receivers
Filling in your wide receiver spots has never been tougher. Get Jamey Eisenberg's help making...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Running backs
Who can you trust at running back in Week 8? It's a short list, but Jamey Eisenberg helps you...
-
Week 8 Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 8 PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for Week 8, identifying risky plays, sneaky...