Zenner will be a part of a "running back by committee" Thursday versus the 49ers, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

Although the team has ruled out Chase Edmonds (hamstring), No. 1 back David Johnson is considered questionable due to his lingering ankle injury. If coach Kliff Kingsbury opts to hold Johnson out for a second game in a row, Zenner is expected to rotate in with newcomer Kenyan Drake and Alfred Morris. In his first appearance with the Cardinals in the Week 8 loss to New Orleans, Zenner notched one carry for zero yards and one reception (on one target) for 13 yards while playing 19 offensive snaps.