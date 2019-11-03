Gonzalez hit his only field-goal attempt and both extra-point tries during Thursday's 28-25 defeat to the 49ers.

Gonzalez attempted between two and five field goals in each of the first eight games of the season, so Thursday's one try marked a season low. Moreover, he missed out on a PAT when the Cardinals went for two to cut the lead to three following Andy Isabella's 88-yard TD catch with less than five minutes remaining. Gonzalez will look to bounce back in a Week 10 matchup in Tampa Bay.