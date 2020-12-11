Gonzalez was added to the injury report Friday with a back injury, listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Giants, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.
It's already been a rough year for Gonzalez, whose six missed field goals this season have included two in the final minutes of close games. In any case, the Cardinals figure to promote Mike Nugent from the practice squad before Sunday if they have real concern about Gonzalez's availability.
