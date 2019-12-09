Gonzalez connected on a 30-yard field goal and two extra points in Sunday's 23-17 loss to the Steelers.

After not attempting a field goal in Week 13, Gonzalez got back on track with a perfect Week 14 performance. The third-year pro continues to be lights out, converting 27 of 30 field goals (90 percent), including six of eight tries from beyond 40 yards. Arizona hosts the Browns in Week 15.