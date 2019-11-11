Cardinals' Zane Gonzalez: Another perfect outing
Gonzalez converted both field-goal tries and all three extra-point attempts during Sunday's 30-27 loss to the Buccaneers.
Gonzalez has now made 24 of 27 field-goal attempts and all 18 extra-point tries this season. His toughest attempt of the day came in the form of a 54-yard conversion. The 2017 seventh-round pick will look to keep his momentum up against a stingy 49ers' defense Week 11.
