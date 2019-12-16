Play

Gonzalez made a 21-yard field goal and five extra points in Sunday's 38-24 win over the Browns.

Gonzalez hasn't missed a field goal since Week 5, including four kicks from beyond 40 yards over those nine games. The 24-year-old kicker has been superb this year, making 28 of 31 field goals (90 percent) and 28 of 29 extra points (97 percent).

More News

Enter our free Pick'em Challenge & compete to win $5,000.

Play for Cash
Our Latest Stories