Gonzalez connected on one of two field-goal attempts and both extra-point tries in Sunday's 20-17 loss to the Patriots.

The Cardinals rolled out Gonzalez to try a 45-yard field goal to put the team up three points with 1:47 remaining in regulation. The 25-year-old pushed the kick wide right, providing the Patriots a chance to win the game. As time expired in the fourth quarter, Patriots kicker Nick Folk drilled a 50-yarder to hand the Cardinals another heartbreaking defeat. This is the second time in four weeks that Gonzalez missed a key field-goal try, as he left a potentially game-tying 49-yard attempt short in the Week 9 loss to the Dolphins as well. He's now 16-for-21 on field goals this year, and he's connected on just 10 of 15 tries from beyond 40 yards. Job security is a legitimate question right now.