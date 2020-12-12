Gonzalez (back) will not play Sunday against the Giants.
It appears as if the back injury that landed Gonzalez on the injury report Friday is more serious than first thought. Mike Nugent was called up from the practice squad in a corresponding move and will look to correct a troublesome kicking situation for the Cardinals.
More News
-
Cardinals' Zane Gonzalez: Added to injury report•
-
Cardinals' Zane Gonzalez: Will remain Arizona's kicker•
-
Cardinals' Zane Gonzalez: Costly misfire Sunday•
-
Cardinals' Zane Gonzalez: Scores three points Week 11•
-
Cardinals' Zane Gonzalez: Nails all six kicks Week 10•
-
Cardinals' Zane Gonzalez: Misses potential game-tying kick•