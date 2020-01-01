Cardinals' Zane Gonzalez: Ends 2019 fourth in points
Gonzalez connected on 31 of 35 field-goal attempts and 34 of 35 point-after tries during the 2019 campaign.
Gonzalez lacked consistency during stints with the Browns and Cardinals in his first two pro campaigns, striking true on 70.6 percent of his 34 field-goal attempts in 23 games. On the other hand, he had similar success to 2019 on extra points (33 of 37), so there were signs that competency was lurking. A restricted free agent in March, Gonzalez may move up the kicker ranks further next season if he stays in the desert as the team embarks on the second year of the Kyler Murray-Kliff Kingsbury experiment.
