Gonzalez made four of five field-goal attempts and both extra-point tries during Sunday's win over the Bengals.

Gonzalez missed one field goal during Sunday's win, but he more than made up for any mistakes by securing the Cardinals' first win of the season. Due to the struggles of Arizona's offense in the red zone, Gonzalez is benefiting from substantial weekly opportunity.

