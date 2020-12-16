Gonzalez (back) was a non-participant at Wednesday's practice, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.
A late addition to the injury report last week due to a back injury, Gonzalez was ruled out prior to this past Sunday's game versus the Giants. Now that he's absent entirely to begin Week 15 prep, he may be trending toward a second straight DNP. If Gonzalez sits out Sunday against the Eagles, the Cardinals will turn to practice squad member Mike Nugent at kicker.
More News
-
Cardinals' Zane Gonzalez: Downgraded to out•
-
Cardinals' Zane Gonzalez: Added to injury report•
-
Cardinals' Zane Gonzalez: Will remain Arizona's kicker•
-
Cardinals' Zane Gonzalez: Costly misfire Sunday•
-
Cardinals' Zane Gonzalez: Scores three points Week 11•
-
Cardinals' Zane Gonzalez: Nails all six kicks Week 10•