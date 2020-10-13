Gonzalez hit his sole field-goal attempt and all three point-after tries during Sunday's 30-10 road win versus the Jets.

After not getting a FGA in Week 4, Gonzalez nailed a 47-yarder in the second quarter Sunday, bringing him to 4-for-6 from beyond 40 yards on the season. He's also attempted exactly three PATs in all five games, missing one along the way. Gonzalez is averaging just 6.4 points per contest, though, which ranks in a tie for 25th among the league's placekickers.