Gonzalez nailed all three field-goal attempts and all three point-after tries during Sunday's 30-15 victory against Washington.

Gonzalez was busy from the outset of the contest, hitting two extra points in the first quarter and not looking back. Along the way, he made field goals from 49, 33 and 28 yards Week 2. With 18 points through two games, Gonzalez sits in a tie for eighth among kickers in scoring and is a good bet to remain in the top 10, as he's attached to a Cardinals offense led by Kyler Murray, DeAndre Hopkins and Kenyan Drake.