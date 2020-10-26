Gonzalez made three of four field goals and all four extra points in Sunday's 37-34 overtime win against the Seahawks.

Gonzalez was busy Sunday night, but he made a pair of clutch kicks that could be defining moments for Arizona's season. The fourth-year kicker connected on a 44-yard field goal as time expired in the fourth quarter to send the game to overtime. He had a chance to win the game with 2:47 remaining in the extra frame, but he sent a 41-yarder wide left, setting the Seahawks up with good field position. However, Russell Wilson tossed an interception, and Gonzalez was afforded a chance to make up for his misfire. He came through, knocking home a 48-yarder to hand the Seahawks their first loss of the season and provide the Cardinals a competitive 5-2 record. Gonzalez will get a week off before facing the Dolphins in Week 9.