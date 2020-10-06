Gonzalez did not attempt a field goal but made all three of his extra-point tries in Sunday's 31-21 loss to the Panthers.
Gonzalez didn't get many opportunities to score, but he at least converted each effort when called upon. Although he's managed just eight points over the past two weeks, his matchup against a poor Jets team this Sunday could offer more chances to make an impact.
