Cardinals' Zane Gonzalez: Locked in for job
Gonzalez is the lone placekicker on the Cardinals' 90-man roster.
Gonzalez was awful in his season and a half with the Browns, converting just 17 of 25 field-goal attempts (68 percent) and 28 of 31 PATs (90.3 percent). He looked better with the Cardinals over the final month of last season, with both of his misses on field goals coming from beyond 50 yards. There are better options available at the end of fantasy drafts, but Gonzalez could work his way into the streaming conversation if coach Kliff Kingsbury and quarterback Kyler Murray quickly turn the Arizona offense around.
