Gonzalez made both field-goal attempts and both point-after tries during Sunday's 38-20 loss to the Panthers.

With four successful kicks, Gonzalez remains perfect on the campaign and first among kickers in scoring with 30 points. He also hit a season-long 47-yarder, his second make of at least 40-plus in 2019. As long as the Cardinals continue to stall in the red-zone, Gonzalez will have a chance to stay among the top of the leaderboard in scoring.