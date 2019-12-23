Gonzalez made two of three field-goal attempts and all three extra-point attempts during Sunday's 27-13 win over Seattle.

Gonzalez missed his first field goal since Week 5 when his 45-yard attempt was blocked during the third quarter, though he still converted from 22 and 46 yards Sunday. The 24-year-old is enjoying a fantastic first full season in Arizona, as he's 30-for-34 on field goals and 31-for-32 on extra points through 15 games.