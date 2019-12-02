Gonzalez didn't try a field goal but connected on his only extra-point try in Sunday's 34-7 loss to the Rams.

The Cardinals struggled to the tune of just 198 yards of total offense and trailed by 20 points at halftime, so it was a negative game script for Gonzalez, who didn't try an extra point until the fourth quarter. Despite the disappointing performance, fantasy owners should still feel comfortable deploying Gonzalez against the Steelers in Week 14 since he's second in the league with 26 converted field goals this year.