Gonzalez made his only field-goal attempt but missed one of his three extra-point tries in Sunday's 26-23 loss to the Lions.

Gonzalez converted from 54 yards on his lone field goal but kicked wide right on his second PAT attempt, giving him a couple misses from that distance through just three games this season. Although Gonzalez sports a respectable 23 points to date, he'll want to cut out his simple mistakes and stop costing his team easy points going forward.