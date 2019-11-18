Gonzalez made both field-goal attempts and two of three extra-point tries during Sunday's 36-26 loss to the 49ers.

Gonzalez converted field goals from 26 and 43 yards out during the Week 11 loss, but his missed extra point put a damper on an otherwise solid performance. Arizona's next matchup will come Dec. 1 against the Rams, during which Gonzalez will look to avoid any hiccups.