Cardinals' Zane Gonzalez: Misses first extra point
Gonzalez made both field-goal attempts and two of three extra-point tries during Sunday's 36-26 loss to the 49ers.
Gonzalez converted field goals from 26 and 43 yards out during the Week 11 loss, but his missed extra point put a damper on an otherwise solid performance. Arizona's next matchup will come Dec. 1 against the Rams, during which Gonzalez will look to avoid any hiccups.
