Gonzalez made one of three field-goal attempts and his sole point-after try during Sunday's 27-10 loss to the Seahawks.

Coming into Week 4, Gonzalez led all kickers with 30 points on the strength of no missed kicks. After the Cardinals marched into Seahawks territory on their first possession, he was given a chance from 43 yards, which went wide right. After making a 33-yarder early in the second quarter, Gonzalez went awry again from 48 yards a short time later. While the performance deviated from his perfect start to the season, he should have plenty of opportunity to produce on a weekly basis due to Arizona's propensity to bog down in opposition territory.