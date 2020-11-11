Gonzalez made one of two field-goal attempts and all four of his extra-point tries in Sunday's 34-31 loss to the Dolphins.

Gonzalez converted from 37 yards on his first field goal, but didn't have enough leg on a 49-yard attempt to tie the game just after the two-minute warning. That costly miss came after a turbulent outing in Arizona's game prior, so Gonzalez will undoubtedly aim for more consistency ahead of this Sunday's visit from the Bills.