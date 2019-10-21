Cardinals' Zane Gonzalez: Nails all kicks in win
Gonzalez made both field-goal tries and all three extra-point attempts during Sunday's win over the Giants.
Gonzalez continues to compile solid numbers. He's made 18 of 21 field-goal tries through seven games and has been perfect on point-after attempts. He'll look to keep his momentum up against a stingy New Orleans defense Week 8.
