Gonzalez made all four field-goal attempts and both point-after tries during Sunday's 32-30 win against the Bills.

With 14 points during this Week 10 epic, Gonzalez moved into 13th place in total points (74) and 12th in points per game (8.2) among NFL kickers this season. The latter mark is ahead of his 7.9 points per game from a season ago, placing him on the fringe of weekly relevance as a complement to the league's seventh-best scoring attack (29.6 points per game) and the No. 1 offense overall (425.4 yards per game).