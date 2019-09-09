Cardinals' Zane Gonzalez: Nails four field goals
Gonzalez converted all four field-goal attempts and both extra-point attempts in Sunday's 27-27 tie against the Lions.
Gonzalez provided the Cardinals their only points until the fourth quarter as he finished the day with field goals from 20, 28, 34 and 42 yards. Arizona had only 58 yards of offense during the first half but came alive during the fourth quarter to overcome a 24-6 deficit. Baltimore's stifling defense awaits next week, making Gonzalez an even riskier fantasy option in Week 2.
