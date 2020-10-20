Gonzalez connected on his one field-goal attempt and added five extra points in Monday's 38-10 win against the Cowboys.

Two weeks in a row Gonzalez has yet to miss an attempt. The Cardinals' offense was incredibly efficient, scoring touchdowns on all but one of their attempts inside the opponent's 30-yard line. Expect a similar type of performance against the Seahawks' defense that is currently allowing 27 points per game.