Gonzalez connected on his one field-goal attempt and added five extra points in Monday's 38-10 win against the Cowboys.
Two weeks in a row Gonzalez has yet to miss an attempt. The Cardinals' offense was incredibly efficient, scoring touchdowns on all but one of their attempts inside the opponent's 30-yard line. Expect a similar type of performance against the Seahawks' defense that is currently allowing 27 points per game.
More News
-
Cardinals' Zane Gonzalez: Hits all four kicks Sunday•
-
Cardinals' Zane Gonzalez: Limited chances Sunday•
-
Cardinals' Zane Gonzalez: Misses extra point•
-
Cardinals' Zane Gonzalez: Hits all six kicks Week 2•
-
Cardinals' Zane Gonzalez: Scores six points in opener•
-
Cardinals' Zane Gonzalez: Signs tender with Cards•