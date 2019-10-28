Gonzalez converted all three field-goal attempts in Sunday's 31-9 loss to the Saints.

Gonzalez hit a pair of field goals from 31 yards, but his game was highlighted by a season-long 50-yard conversion. He has been superb this year by drilling all 13 extra-point tries, and his 21 completed field goals ties Jaguars' kicker Josh Lambo for most in the leauge. No kicker has more field-goal attempts than Gonzalez's 24, though, and he'll look to keep up the good work Thursday against the 49ers.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories