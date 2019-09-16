Cardinals' Zane Gonzalez: Nails trio of short kicks
Gonzalez converted all three field-goal attempts but didn't try an extra point in Sunday's loss to the Ravens.
Two of Gonzalez's field goals came from 21 yards and another came from 22. Although the Cardinals did score a touchdown, game flow called for a two-point conversion so Gonzalez was left on the sideline. Gonzalez has now made all seven field goals this year and his only extra point.
