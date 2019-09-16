Gonzalez converted all three field-goal attempts but didn't try an extra point in Sunday's loss to the Ravens.

Two of Gonzalez's field goals came from 21 yards and another came from 22. Although the Cardinals did score a touchdown, game flow called for a two-point conversion so Gonzalez was left on the sideline. Gonzalez has now made all seven field goals this year and his only extra point.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories