The Cardinals ruled Gonzalez (back) out for Sunday's game against the Eagles, Katherine Fitzgerald of The Arizona Republic reports.

Gonzalez didn't practice in any fashion Wednesday through Friday, so he'll be sidelined for a second straight game while he contends with the back issue. In Gonzalez's stead, Mike Nugent will likely be elevated from the practice squad once again to handle kicking duties for Arizona. Nugent proved to be a capable replacement in the Cardinals' Week 14 win over the Giants, knocking down all four of his field-goal tries and both of his point-after attempts.