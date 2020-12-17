Gonzalez (back) was spotted working off to the side Thursday and looks set to go down as a non-participant at practice, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

While it's somewhat encouraging that Gonzalez wasn't absent from practice entirely, the kicker will likely need to join the main group in some fashion Friday to have a shot at playing Sunday against the Eagles. If Gonzalez is sidelined for a second straight week, however, the Cardinals would likely call up Mike Nugent from the practice squad to handle kicking duties.